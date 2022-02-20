American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 149.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGA opened at $54.53 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

