American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

