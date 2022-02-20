American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 211.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 136.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 123,988 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 151,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.