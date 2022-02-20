American Software, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the software maker will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

AMSWA has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $675.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at $11,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Software by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

