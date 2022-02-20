American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $228.44 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

