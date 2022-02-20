AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get AMS alerts:

AMS stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. AMS has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.