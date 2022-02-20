Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

