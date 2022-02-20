Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.31 and its 200-day moving average is $455.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

