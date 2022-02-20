Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).
