Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 121,129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

