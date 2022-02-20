Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

