Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 221 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $152.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

