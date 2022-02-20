Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.