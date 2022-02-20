Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.85. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.78. 2,724,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

