Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $760.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.84. 730,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.81 and a 200-day moving average of $269.48. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ICON Public by 223.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 156.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

