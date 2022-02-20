Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

JBT stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

