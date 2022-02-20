Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTBX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

