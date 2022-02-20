Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $67.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $68.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 255,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,942. The stock has a market cap of $363.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

