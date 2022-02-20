Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

