Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.99 million and the highest is $37.43 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $188.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

