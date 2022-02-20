Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.99 million and the highest is $37.43 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $188.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.