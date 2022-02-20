Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $153.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.63 million. Mimecast posted sales of $133.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $594.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,183,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

