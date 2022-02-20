Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 96,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.33. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

