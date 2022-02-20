Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.10). Veru reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 946,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,393. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $455.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veru by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

