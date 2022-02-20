Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $761.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $750.70 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $596.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,280. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

