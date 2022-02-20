Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $17.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.56 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.75 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.07 billion to $82.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,137,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,235,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

