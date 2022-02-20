Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

