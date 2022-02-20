Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $610,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.64. 2,871,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,470. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

