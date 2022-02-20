Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $77.71

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.71.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
AER opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $71.38.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
