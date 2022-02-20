Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $23.31

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

