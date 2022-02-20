Analysts Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Target Price at $35.10

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DADA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.