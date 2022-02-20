Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $329.94

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.94.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $280.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.44. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

