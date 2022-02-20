Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $63.53

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.53.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. 5,786,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Lyft has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.