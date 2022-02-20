Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT at $117.83

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

