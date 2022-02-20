Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $379.14

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.14.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $290.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.