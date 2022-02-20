Analysts Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $156.00

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

PG opened at $159.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

