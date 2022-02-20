Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $41.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.