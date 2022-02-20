Analyzing Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mazda Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.63% 7.48% 3.01% Fisker -448,896.19% -32.49% -25.24%

Volatility & Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.18 -$297.52 million $0.63 6.28 Fisker $110,000.00 31,452.32 -$130.00 million ($1.63) -7.15

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazda Motor. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mazda Motor and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fisker has a consensus price target of $23.55, suggesting a potential upside of 101.93%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.