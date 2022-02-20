Ancora Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of UHS opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.