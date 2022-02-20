Ancora Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

