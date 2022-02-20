Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFVI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

