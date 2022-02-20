Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levere by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVRA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

