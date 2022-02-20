Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.68 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.27.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

