Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

NYSE HSBC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.