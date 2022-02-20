Anthony J. Allott Sells 18,100 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $141,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 631,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

