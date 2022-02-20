APA (APA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

APA (NASDAQ:APA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of APA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,170,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of APA by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

