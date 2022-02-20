APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.25. APi Group shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 16 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 307.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

