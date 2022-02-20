APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.25. APi Group shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 16 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
