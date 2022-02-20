Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. 1,834,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

