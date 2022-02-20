Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.83)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.85). The company issued revenue guidance of $444.0-446.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.77 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.40.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN opened at $55.65 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.