Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.