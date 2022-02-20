Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Applied Materials has raised its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.