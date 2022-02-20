AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,070,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

